Al-Nassr clash with Al Ittihad in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup. Read here to find out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Al Nassr will try to stay alive in their quest to claim the first title in the Cristiano Ronaldo era when they play Al Ittihad in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo was announced as the new star in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr are undefeated in all official competitions. Furthermore, in the Saudi Pro League, they are currently in first place. Under the new format of the Saudi Super Cup, extended to four teams, Al-Nassr got in because Al-Hilal won the Pro League and were runners-up in the King Cup. So, as third place in last year's league, Al-Nassr were invited.

Meanwhile, Al Ittihad are one of the greatest rivals for Al-Nassr. They are currently on third place in the Saudi Pro League just two points behind Cristiano Ronaldo's squad. Al Ittihad have a ticket to the tournament after finishing in second place of the 2021-2022 Saudi Professional League.

Al Ittihad vs Al-Nassr: Kick-off time

Argentina: 3 PM

Australia: 5 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 12 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 7 PM

Brazil: 3 PM

Cameroon: 7 PM

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 12 PM

Croatia: 7 PM

Denmark: 7 PM

Ecuador: 1 PM

Egypt: 8 PM

France: 7 PM

Germany: 7 PM

Ghana: 6 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2 AM (Friday)

Iran: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Israel: 8 PM

Italy: 7 PM

Jamaica: 1 PM

Japan: 3 AM (Friday)

Kenya: 9 PM

Malaysia: 2 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 12 PM

Morocco: 7 PM

Netherlands: 7 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 7 PM

Norway: 7 PM

Poland: 7 PM

Portugal: 6 PM

Qatar: 9 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9 PM

Senegal: 6 PM

Serbia: 7 PM

Singapore: 2 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 8 PM

South Korea: 3 AM (Friday)

Spain: 7 PM

Sweden: 7 PM

Switzerland: 7 PM

Tanzania: 9 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 9 PM

UAE: 10 PM

UK: 6 PM

United States: 1 PM (ET)

Al Ittihad vs. Al-Nassr: TV channel and live streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Aruba: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Bahamas: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Barbados: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Chile, directvsports.com

Colombia: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Curaçao: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Italy: SportItalia

Peru: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Puerto Rico: DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Slovenia: Sportklub 2 Slovenia

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

For the rest of the world, the game between Al Ittihad and Al-Nassr will be available to stream through Shahid.