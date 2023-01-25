Al Nassr will try to stay alive in their quest to claim the first title in the Cristiano Ronaldo era when they play Al Ittihad in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.
Since Cristiano Ronaldo was announced as the new star in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr are undefeated in all official competitions. Furthermore, in the Saudi Pro League, they are currently in first place. Under the new format of the Saudi Super Cup, extended to four teams, Al-Nassr got in because Al-Hilal won the Pro League and were runners-up in the King Cup. So, as third place in last year's league, Al-Nassr were invited.
Meanwhile, Al Ittihad are one of the greatest rivals for Al-Nassr. They are currently on third place in the Saudi Pro League just two points behind Cristiano Ronaldo's squad. Al Ittihad have a ticket to the tournament after finishing in second place of the 2021-2022 Saudi Professional League.
Al Ittihad vs Al-Nassr: Kick-off time
Argentina: 3 PM
Australia: 5 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 12 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 7 PM
Brazil: 3 PM
Cameroon: 7 PM
Canada: 1 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 12 PM
Croatia: 7 PM
Denmark: 7 PM
Ecuador: 1 PM
Egypt: 8 PM
France: 7 PM
Germany: 7 PM
Ghana: 6 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2 AM (Friday)
Iran: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 6 PM
Israel: 8 PM
Italy: 7 PM
Jamaica: 1 PM
Japan: 3 AM (Friday)
Kenya: 9 PM
Malaysia: 2 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 12 PM
Morocco: 7 PM
Netherlands: 7 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 7 PM
Norway: 7 PM
Poland: 7 PM
Portugal: 6 PM
Qatar: 9 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9 PM
Senegal: 6 PM
Serbia: 7 PM
Singapore: 2 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 8 PM
South Korea: 3 AM (Friday)
Spain: 7 PM
Sweden: 7 PM
Switzerland: 7 PM
Tanzania: 9 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 9 PM
UAE: 10 PM
UK: 6 PM
United States: 1 PM (ET)
Al Ittihad vs. Al-Nassr: TV channel and live streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Aruba: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Bahamas: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Barbados: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Chile, directvsports.com
Colombia: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Curaçao: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Italy: SportItalia
Peru: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Puerto Rico: DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Slovenia: Sportklub 2 Slovenia
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
For the rest of the world, the game between Al Ittihad and Al-Nassr will be available to stream through Shahid.