Al-Wahda will battle with Al-Hilal at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League. Check out how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

Al-Wahda have not been very solid this season. Being in the 13th spot out of 16 participants means they are close to the bottom if they don’t improve quickly. The good news for them is they could do so by not losing any of their last two games. They also got a 2-1 win against Abha last Friday.

Al-Hilal instead are probably the team of the moment for what they did outside of the league. Not only they had a remarkable performance at the FIFA Club World Cup reaching the final, but they repeated that in the AFC Champions League. Their 7-0 victory over Al-Duhail in the semifinals proved how unstoppable they can be.

Al-Wahda vs Al-Hilal: Kick-Off Time

Al-Wahda will take on Al-Hilal at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Saudi Pro League this Thursday, March 2.

Australia: 4:30 AM (March 3)

Cambodia: 00:30 AM (March 3)

Greece: 7:30 PM

Hong Kong: 1:30 AM (March 3)

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (March 3)

Italy: 6:30 PM

Laos: 00:30 AM (March 3)

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Thailand: 00:30 AM (March 3)

Al-Wahda vs Al-Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 Play

Cambodia: True Sport 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Hong Kong: myTV SUPER

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

International: Shahid

Italy: SI Solo Calcio

Laos: True Sport 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Thailand: True Sport 2