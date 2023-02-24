Atlanta United will receive San Jose Earthquakes for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

A new MLS season begins, and the teams prepare for what will undoubtedly be a very difficult season. Especially for these two teams that have something in common: they come from a very bad 2022 in which they could not even qualify for the postseason and in fact were far from the Playoff positions.

On the one hand there will be the local Atlanta United, who obtained 40 points which left them in the 11th position in the Eastern Conference, far from the 48 of Orlando City, last qualified. The San Jose Earthquakes were even worse, finishing last in the West. Much to improve for both teams.

When will Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 MLS between Atlanta United and San Jose Earthquakes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will be played this Saturday, February 25 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes

This 2023 MLS game between Atlanta United and San Jose Earthquakes will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

