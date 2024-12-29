Not Sergio Ramos: Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals the toughest defender he’s ever faced

Lionel Messi, currently playing for Inter Miami, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of soccer—if not the greatest. Over two decades, he has consistently performed at the highest level, going toe-to-toe with some of the most elite defenders the sport has ever seen. Names like Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini, Marcelo, Virgil van Dijk, and Rio Ferdinand have earned Messi’s respect over the years. Yet, remarkably, none of these legendary players have truly troubled him on the pitch.

When asked about the best defender in the game today, Messi has a surprising answer: his Argentine national teammate Cristian “Cuti” Romero. Messi has praised Romero’s exceptional performances, particularly during Argentina’s triumphant run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as well as his commanding displays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League—even without the platform of Champions League football.

However, Messi’s toughest individual challenge came years ago during his Barcelona days. On September 23, 2017, Pablo Maffeo, then a young defender on loan at Girona from Manchester City, was tasked with shadowing the Argentine maestro for the entire match. Under orders from Girona’s head coach Pablo Machín, Maffeo stuck to Messi like glue, relentlessly tracking him across the pitch. Barcelona ultimately won the game 3-0, with goals from Luis Suárez and two own goals from Girona, but Messi’s frustration was evident throughout the contest.

After several tactical fouls early in the game, Messi, visibly annoyed, complained to referee José María Sánchez Martínez, who eventually booked Maffeo in the 23rd minute for persistent fouling. For 78 minutes, the young Spaniard was a thorn in Messi’s side, rarely giving the forward any breathing room.

Lionel Messi of Argentina, in the 50th anniversary special edition Adidas during the South American FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

In a post-match interview, Maffeo revealed a lighthearted exchange he had with Messi during the game. “He asked me, ‘Are you going to follow me all game?’ and I replied, ‘You’re the best in the world, what else can I do?’” Maffeo explained that he was simply following his coach’s instructions, though Messi reportedly expressed his displeasure with the remark, joking later to his teammates: “Playing like that is miserable.”

In a subsequent interview with TyC Sports, Messi acknowledged that Maffeo’s intense man-marking made it one of the most frustrating games of his career. “I had never experienced anything like it,” he admitted.

From rivalry to respect

The story took an intriguing turn years later when Messi and Maffeo reunited during training sessions with the Argentine national team. While their time together with the Albiceleste was brief and not in competitive matches, their interactions symbolized how rivalries can evolve into mutual respect. What began as a tense confrontation on the field transformed into camaraderie as they shared laughs and anecdotes about their prior encounter.

This episode highlights one of the most compelling aspects of soccer: its ability to bridge divides and foster respect between opponents. The relationship between Messi and Maffeo exemplifies how respect is earned not just through skill but also through effort, determination, and resilience.

Their evolution from adversaries to teammates serves as a reminder that soccer is more than a game of scores and statistics—it’s a sport where human values like humility, admiration, and mutual respect have a central role. The Messi-Maffeo dynamic underscores the unique power of the beautiful game to unite even the fiercest competitors.