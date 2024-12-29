Report: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to sign veteran Vancouver winger for next season

Inter Miami are set for a winter overhaul, as The Herons are making big moves in the transfer market. Following the departures of key players like Leonardo Campana and Diego Gomez, the club has reportedly targeted Fafa Picault to bolster their attack alongside Lionel Messi.

According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, citing sources, the free agent has signed a contract with Miami for the next season. The 33-year-old is reportedly joining The Herons, having also considered a move to Austin, but ultimately choosing Miami due to family considerations.

Last season, Picault scored nine goals and provided five assists in 1,675 mins for Vancouver. But overall, he has 220 MLS appearances, and he’s registered 56 goals and 26 assists.

While Miami has yet to confirm the signing, Picault is the latest player linked to the club. Reports also suggest Mascherano and his staff are exploring defensive options in Argentina, with Lanus goalkeeper Nahuel Losada a potential target.

Fafa Picault against Inter Miami in 2023 (IMAGO)

Despite the attacking contributions of Messi and Luis Suarez last season, the club is also actively pursuing younger talent. Per some reports, Miami has their sights on potential talents, also from Argentina.

Miami’s targets during the transfer market

Given his experience with the Argentine youth national teams, it’s unsurprising that Mascherano is focusing on recruiting players from his homeland. Per reports, he has his sights on two wingers: Tadeo Allende and Alexis Cuello.

Mateo Moretto from Relevo reported that Miami are close to finalizing a deal to sign Allende, a 25-year-old winger currently playing for Celta Vigo. On the other hand, Uriel Lugt also reported that Miami started negotiations with Cuello, who currently plays for San Lorenzo in the Argentine Primera Division.

With Gomez and Campana out of the roster, Miami needs to strengthen their attack, especially considering that last season Messi missed almost half of the season due to injuries and international commitments.

