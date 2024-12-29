MLB News: Nationals sign former Diamondbacks and Marlins first baseman for $6 million

Trending topics:
Slowly but surely, the Washington Nationals have been making moves this offseason, and their latest acquisition is a veteran who played for the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks between 2023 and 2024.

Manager Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals looks on during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Nationals Park on August 31, 2024 in Washington, DC.
By Richard Tovar

The Washington Nationals haven’t had the most exciting offseason, but they’ve been gradually making moves. The latest acquisition is a former Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins player who will join the team as a first baseman on a one-year deal.

According to Jon Heyman, the Nationals signed Josh Bell to a $6 million contract after he completed his deal with the Diamondbacks at the end of the 2024 season. Bell is a veteran who began his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, leaving a lasting mark with the team from 2016 to 2020.

Bell also played for the Miami Marlins from 2023 until part of the 2024 season before finishing the year with the Diamondbacks. This contract with the Nationals is not Bell’s first stint with the team, as he played for Washington from 2021 to 2022.

Josh Bell #36 of the Arizona Diamondbacks

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 07: Josh Bell #36 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 07, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Developing story…

