Brazil U17 will play against Argentina U17 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the U17 South American Championship final phase. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

It is the last Matchday and not only two teams that are archrivals face each other, but also both arrive with chances to win this tournament. In other words, it will be perhaps the most interesting game that this final phase will have: an exciting definition between two tough rivals.

Brazil need to win and Ecuador not to win. Or, win by a good goal difference to overcome the difference of +6 of the Ecuadorians (they have +5). For Argentina it is much more difficult: they must win at least 3-0 and hope that Ecuador loses.

When will Brazil U17 vs Argentina U17 be played?

The Matchday 5 game of the U17 South American Championship final phase between Brazil U17 and Argentina U17 will be played at the Olimpico de Atahualpa Stadium this Sunday, April 23 at 5:30 PM (ET).

Brazil U17 vs Argentina U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brazil U17 vs Argentina U17

This Matchday 5 game of the U17 South American Championship final phase between Brazil U17 and Argentina U17 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports App.