Cameroon and Congo meet in the 2022 African Nations Championship. This game will take place at Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran. This game will be intense from the first minute, both teams want to score goals and win. Here is all the detailed information about this African Nations Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Cameroon had good results during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they drew one game against Serbia 3-3, won another against Brazil 1-0 and lost one against Switzerland 0-1.

Congo did not play in the World Cup, but they did reach the knockout state of the 2020 African Nations Championship qualifiers where they lost in the quarter-finals against Mali.

Cameroon vs Congo: Date

Cameroon and Congo play for the 2022 African Nations Championship on Monday, January 16 at Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran. Cameroon are big favorites they have won recent games against big teams.

Cameroon vs Congo: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cameroon vs Congo at the 2022 African Nations Championship

This game for the 2022 African Nations Championship, Cameroon and Congo at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran on Monday, January 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS XTRA