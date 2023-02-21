Canada will play against Japan for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Canada and Japan will face each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the SheBelieves Cup 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Canada vs Japan online free on FuboTV]

The tournament that is held annually on American soil and that brings together some of the best women's teams today closes. Two of them are precisely these rivals, Japan, who are currently in the 11th position in the FIFA ranking and Canada, who occupy the 6th.

In the case of the Japanese, they seek to close their participation in the tournament in the best way since in their first two games they were defeats by USWNT and Brazil. Canada still have hope of being champions. For this they need the victory against Japan and the Brazilians to beat the Americans.

When Canada vs Japan in SheBelieves Cup 2023 be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup between Canada and Japan at the Toyota Stadium in Texas will be played this Wednesday, February 22 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Canada vs Japan: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Japan in SheBelieves Cup 2023

This 2023 SheBelieves Cup game between Canada and Japan will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. In Canada, you can watch it on FuboTV Canada. Other options for US: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO.

