Atlanta United will visit Charlotte FC in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Charlotte FC has had one of the worst starts in MLS: no less than two consecutive defeats, with one goal for and 4 against. Of course, they want to recover from this bad start and be able to get the first points in the tournament, in what will be the second game they will play at home.

Their rivals, Atlanta United, contrary to what happened to them, had a very good start with a win and a tie for a total of 4 points with 3 goals for and 2 against. Of course, the Georgia team seeks to fight for the first places in the Conference, and for this it will be important to obtain the victory.

When will Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will be played this Saturday, March 11 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United

This 2023 MLS game between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: FOX Network, MLS Pass on Apple TV, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.

