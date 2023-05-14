Chivas take on Atlas at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chivas and Atlas meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The first game was tight, both teams are ready to give it their all in the second game. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Chivas vs Atlas online free in the US on Fubo]

Chivas couldn't do anything to avoid the 0-1 loss against Atlas in the first game, both teams are favourites, but Chivas are hoping to reach the semifinals.

Atlas had less ball possession during the game at 40% but that was enough to win the game, plus they were only 3 of 20 shots on target.

When will Chivas vs Atlas be played?

Chivas and Atlas play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Sunday, May 14 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team knows that the defeat was a matter of bad luck.

Chivas vs Atlas: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Chivas and Atlas at the Estadio AKRON in Zapopan on Sunday, May 14, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.