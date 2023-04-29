Chivas take on Mazatlan at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chivas and Mazatlan meet in the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team doesn't want to let the winning streak die. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Chivas vs Mazatlan online free in the US on Fubo]

Chivas look solid and strong to reach the playoffs, they have a current streak of a draw and three wins against Necaxa, Club Leon and Cruz Azul.

Mazatlan are in the last spot of the standings, they have only one victory in the last five weeks against Tigres UANL. They will not play in the playoffs.

When will Chivas vs Mazatlan be played?

Chivas and Mazatlan play for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament on Saturday, April 29 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team can take advantage of this game to try new things against an underdog.

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Clausura Tournament, Chivas and Mazatlan at the Estadio AKRON in Zapopan on Saturday, April 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC.