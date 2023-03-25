Costa Rica will host Panama for the Matchday 6 of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Costa Rica will play against Panama in what will be Matchday 6 of Group B in League A of the Concacaf Nations League 2022-2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Costa Rica vs Panama online free on Fubo]

It is the final Matchday and here one of the most even groups that League A has ever had will finally be defined. Despite the fact that Martinique was thought to be an easy rival to beat, it was able to complicate the other two rivals in the games they played (except, of course, when they were beaten 5-0 by Panama).

However, it was known that the winners and runners-up would be between Panamanians and Costa Ricans, and for this reason the confrontation between them in the last game is of great importance. Here it will finally be defined who accompanied the other three group leaders to define the champion of League A.

When will Costa Rica vs Panama be played?

This 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League match between Costa Rica and Panama that will take place at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, in San Jose, Costa Rica will be played this Tuesday, March 28 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Panama

Costa Rica and Panama will play this 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial), and Paramount+. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

