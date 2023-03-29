Ecuador U17 will host Brazil U17 on Matchday 1 of the 2023 U17 South American Championship. The game will take place at Estadio Christian Benítez, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 U17 South American Championship will have a great game on Matchday 1 between Ecuador U17 and Brazil U17. This match will be played at Estadio Christian Benítez, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Ecuador U17 start the competition with a very meaningful advantage over their opponents. That’s nothing else than being the home team for the whole tournament, so they must not waste it. The Ecuadorians were selected as the host country for the 2021 edition that was suspended due to Covid, but their were given the chance to remain as the organizers.

Brazil U17 are always the main candidate to win these types of contests. They are in fact the World Cup defending champions at this level, so they should have an edge compared to their rivals. The Brazilians are in group A also with Chile, Uruguay, and Colombia.

When will Ecuador U17 vs Brazil U17 be played?

Ecuador U17 will take on Brazil U17 on Matchday 1 of the 2023 U17 South American Championship this Thursday, March 30. The game will be played at Estadio Christian Benítez, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Ecuador U17 vs Brazil U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Ecuador U17 vs Brazil U17 in the US

The game between Ecuador U17 and Brazil U17 on Matchday 1 of the 2023 U17 South American Championship will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. The other option is Fox Soccer Plus.