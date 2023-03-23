England will receive Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers will have England hosting Ukraine. This group C game will be played at Wembley Stadium. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

England were drawn in a complicated group of five teams, but they had their hardest game in the beginning. The English were scheduled to visit Italy in their first clash, something they were able to leave behind successfully. Their 2-1 win at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was a huge step towards the qualification.

Ukraine instead were the only squad of the group that didn’t play on matchday 1. They had a decent run in the World Cup qualifiers, although they ended up falling short in the playoff. This could be a great opportunity to continue building from their promising Nations League participation last year.

When will England vs Ukraine be played?

England will take on Ukraine on Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Sunday, March 26. The game will be played at Wembley Stadium.

England vs Ukraine: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch England vs Ukraine in the US

The game between England and Ukraine on Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. VIX+ is the other option.