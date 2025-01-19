Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas names the greatest soccer player in history

With 725 appearances for Real Madrid between his 1998 debut and 2015 departure, Iker Casillas is synonymous with the Spanish club’s storied success. He stands as the second-most-capped player in the club’s history and one of its most decorated legends.

Given his illustrious career with Los Blancos, one might assume Casillas would pick a Real Madrid great—perhaps a teammate like Zinedine Zidane or Cristiano Ronaldo—as the best player of all time. However, when faced with the question, Casillas’ answer transcended club loyalty.

In October 2024, Casillas participated in a knockout-style challenge with GOAL in which he had to choose the better player from two options, with the winner advancing to face another candidate until a final decision was reached.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The challenge began with Samuel Eto’o facing off against Real Madrid legend Raúl, and Casillas selected the club’s legendary No. 7 and all-time appearance leader. Raúl’s spot as the top choice, however, was short-lived.

Goalkeeper Iker Casillas of Real Madrid CF gives the captain armband to Raul prior to start the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy match between Real Madrid CF and Al-Sadd. (Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Casillas quickly swapped Raúl for Ronaldo Nazário, who held his position through subsequent matchups with stars like Zlatan Ibrahimović, Michael Owen, Romário, David Beckham, Ronaldinho, Gareth Bale, Pedro, Guti, Karim Benzema, and Rivaldo.

Advertisement

see also German icon Franz Beckenbauer chose the greatest soccer player of all time

Eventually, Zinedine Zidane emerged as Casillas’ pick over Ronaldo, showcasing the former goalkeeper’s admiration for his former teammate. But even Zidane couldn’t hold the top spot for long.

Advertisement

Casillas picks Maradona over Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

After selecting the legendary French midfielder, Casillas declared: “I won’t move,” signaling his firm decision. However, in the very next round, Diego Maradona entered the conversation and ultimately claimed the title of the greatest player of all time for the Spanish goalkeeper. Casillas chose Maradona over Zidane, Lionel Messi, and even Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although Maradona had retired by the time Casillas began his professional career, the goalkeeper had seen glimpses of the Argentine genius during his stints with Barcelona and Sevilla in La Liga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maradona’s great legacy

Maradona’s legacy is undeniable. With Barcelona, he won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España. However, his most iconic years came at Napoli, where he lifted two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Europa League cementing his place as a legend of the game.

He also led Argentina to its second World Cup title in 1986, a tournament famously remembered for his stunning goal in the quarterfinals against England, widely regarded as one of the greatest goals in the history of soccer.

Advertisement

Casillas’ decision to name Maradona as the greatest reflects the Argentine’s enduring legacy and influence on the sport, even decades after his retirement.