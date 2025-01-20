NFL News: Lamar Jackson makes tough confession after Ravens' playoff elimination by Bills

Lamar Jackson was at the forefront, battling against the Buffalo Bills. It was a good playoff game for him, and he tried a final push to try and extend the game, which ultimately ended with a dropped pass by one of his teammates, sealing the end of the Ravens’ playoff hopes.

However, Jackson didn’t blame anyone else during the postgame conference. He decided to speak candidly and confessed that the loss to the Bills was his fault: “I threw a bad interception… can’t have that… That’s why we lost the game.” During the game, he threw a pass to Bateman that was intercepted by Bills’ Rapp in the 1st quarter.

According to what the Ravens‘ quarterback said, they were playing well, both running and passing: “We were moving the ball wonderfully, it’s just holding onto the ball.” For him, the situation was particularly uncomfortable due to his error, and during the postgame conference, he swore and later apologized.

Jackson completed 18 of 25 passes for two touchdowns and 254 yards—far more than the Bills’ Josh Allen, who had 127 yards. Jackson also had 9 rushing attempts for 39 yards, while Derrick Henry couldn’t break 100 yards, finishing with 84 and a touchdown.

Jackson Stands by Mark Andrews

It’s worth noting that Mark Andrews dropped a pass on the Ravens’ final play of the 4th quarter, which could have helped tie the game. However, Jackson didn’t blame his teammate, saying, “I’m just hurt as Mark. I don’t see his fault like a factor in the game, it’s a team effort, just not gonna put that on Mark.” The quarterback emphasized that Andrews had been fighting hard all season, and things don’t always go as expected.

Mistakes Across the Ravens’ Squad

It wasn’t just Andrews who had issues—other players, like Derrick Henry, who at one point had to play receiver, couldn’t catch a relatively easy pass for a conversion. Jackson himself also fumbled once on a play he tried to extend, which the Bills recovered in the 2nd quarter while the game was tied 7-7.