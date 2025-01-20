Sometimes, silence is golden, especially when discussing our teams and the way we support them. Passion for seeing our favorite squad succeed can sometimes lead to regrettable comments. That’s exactly what happened with a Baltimore radio personality, who sparked controversy by labeling Buffalo “a city of losers.” The Buffalo Bills, however, proved that statement wrong, and head coach Sean McDermott didn’t hold back when addressing the matter after their victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Divisional Round.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivered a stellar performance, guiding Buffalo to a hard-fought two-point win and securing their spot in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Ravens faltered with costly mistakes, Buffalo showcased the potential to make this season their long-awaited journey to the Super Bowl.

The Bills haven’t played in the AFC Championship since their loss to the Chiefs four years ago. Now, they have the chance to rewrite history. Against this backdrop—and the inflammatory comments from the Baltimore radio personality—McDermott didn’t mince words when addressing the situation.

“This is a city of winners. The people of this city deserve more than whoever said that about them,” McDermott told reporters after the game. With a talented roster led by Allen and key players like Cooper, Samuel, and Cook, the Bills continue to prove they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Terrel Bernard #43 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a fumble recovery against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

McDermott addresses criticism of Bills’ defense

Ravens star Derrick Henry is undeniably one of the most challenging players to defend in the NFL. His combination of power and speed often demands double or even triple coverage. Against the Bills, Henry showcased his talents in the third quarter, leading a Ravens rally that kept the game competitive on the scoreboard.

Despite concerns about the Bills’ ability to contain Henry, their defense held strong at key moments. While Henry displayed flashes of brilliance, the Bills managed to neutralize his impact during crucial stretches, contributing significantly to their victory.

McDermott addressed the pregame criticism directed at his team. “Our guys heard it all week long. We’re not big enough. We’re not fast enough. We’re not strong enough. We’re not talented enough, and look at what happened,” McDermott said, emphasizing the resilience and determination of his players.

Bills set their sights on NFL history

It’s been 31 years since the Buffalo Bills last appeared in the Super Bowl, but the team is now on the verge of making history. After securing the AFL championship in the 1960s, the Bills are determined to claim their first-ever NFL title and cement their place among football’s elite.

The Bills’ most recent Super Bowl opportunity came in 2020, when they fell 38-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. That loss dashed their dreams of a title, but with a renewed sense of purpose and a statement win over the Ravens, Buffalo finds itself on the brink of another chance at glory. This time, the team is motivated to rewrite its story and bring the Lombardi Trophy to Western New York.