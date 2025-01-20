The Los Angeles Lakers are grappling with mounting concerns about their playoff prospects as their recent regular-season losses cast doubt on their ability to make a deep postseason run. After a disheartening defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers’ veteran LeBron James didn’t hold back in his assessment of what the team must do to stay in contention for the title.

The Lakers‘ struggles were evident in another lackluster performance, with Anthony Davis failing to make a significant impact and recent acquisition Dorian Finney-Smith going scoreless in 22 minutes on the court. With their playoff hopes dwindling, James was candid about the adjustments required to spark a turnaround.

Following the loss, LeBron sent a pointed message to the Lakers’ front office, highlighting the precarious position of the roster. “With the way our team is constructed, we don’t have any margin to lose,” James said in his postgame comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to his critique, LeBron also emphasized the level of play required for the Lakers to salvage their postseason ambitions. “That’s the way our team is constructed. We have to play close to perfect basketball [to win],” he stated.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 117-108 Lakers win over the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena.

Advertisement

LeBron’s new teammates struggling to make an impact

The Lakers’ front office made a bold move at the end of 2024, trading D’Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis to acquire Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets. The decision, intended to strengthen the team and align with head coach JJ Redick’s vision, has yet to deliver the desired results.

Advertisement

see also Lakers News: LeBron James opens up about the time he seriously considered playing in the NFL

Both Finney-Smith and Milton have struggled to find their footing in Los Angeles. With lackluster performances in the 2025 season so far, questions linger about their ability to help the Lakers secure a playoff spot. Fans are growing impatient, hoping to see significant improvement from the new acquisitions.

Advertisement

Finney-Smith has averaged 23.7 minutes per game across six appearances, contributing 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest. His current output falls short of expectations for a player of his caliber. Milton, meanwhile, has seen limited minutes, averaging just 9.7 per game. His contributions—2.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game—have done little to alleviate concerns about the team’s depth.

LeBron praises James Harden despite Lakers’ struggles

Amid the Lakers’ recent struggles, LeBron took a moment to acknowledge Clippers star James Harden’s impressive play. When asked about Harden, LeBron avoided discussing the Lakers’ loss to their city rivals but expressed admiration for the guard’s career and evolution as a player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Simply a great player who loves the game,” James said. “Plays at his own pace. He’s won at every stop he’s been at… I played against him when he was super young in OKC. Then he went off to Houston, and we all know what he did there. He went to Philly and played some great ball, and now he’s doing the same here. He’s just a selfless guy who goes out there and plays the game. He’s been able to reinvent himself.“