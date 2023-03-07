Flamengo will face Fluminense for the Matchday 11 of the 2023 Carioca Tournament. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Flamengo will receive Fluminense in what will be the Matchday 11 of the 2023 Carioca Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

The last Matchday of the Carioca Tournament will have the derby between two powerful teams from Brazil. On the side of the locals, Flamengo, they are already qualified for the semifinals of the tournament regardless of the result in this game. However, they have a good chance of winning and knocking out their arch-rivals.

In the case of Fluminense, they are in second place in the standings and only with a tie will they be able to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament. A defeat, however, would leave them waiting for other results and the truth is that a combination of negative results could leave them out. Something that also looks difficult due to the good goal difference they have. That is why it can be said that what is at stake here is the honor of both teams.

When will Flamengo vs Fluminense be played?

The Matchday 11 of the 2023 Carioca Tournament between Flamengo and Fluminense will be played at the Maracana Stadium this Wednesday, March 8 at 7:10 PM (ET).

Flamengo vs Fluminense: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Flamengo vs Fluminense

This Matchday 11 game of the 2023 Carioca Tournament between Flamengo and Fluminense does not have yet transmission for the USA, however, in Portugal it can be seen on Sport TV1.

