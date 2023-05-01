Fluminense will receive River Plate for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Fluminense will play against River Plate in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Fluminense vs River Plate online free in the US on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, this is the most anticipated game in group D since the two candidate teams to finish as leaders and, therefore, advance to the round of 16 of the competition, will face each other. On one side will be the locals, Fluminense, who had a very promising start, winning their first two games.

At the moment they are leaders and of course they want to continue with a perfect score. Although now they will have a tough game against the other candidates to win the group, River Plate, who started this tournament badly with a defeat against The Strongest and then a victory against Sporting Cristal. Now they want their second victory.

When will Fluminense vs River Plate be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Fluminense and River Plate at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be played this Tuesday, May 2 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Fluminense vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Fluminense vs River Plate in the US

This Matchday 3 game of the 2023 Copa Libertadores group phase between Fluminense and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.