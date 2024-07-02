While no official word has come from US Soccer regarding Gregg Berhalter’s future, fans on social media have a few names in mind.

It’s been a long discussion in the making: who can take over from Gregg Berhalter the day he either leaves, steps down, or is fired by US Soccer? Well, that conversation is heating up as blood continues to boil within the USMNT soccer online and media community.



Gregg Berhalter’s overall record as coach of the USMNT is 44-17-13. On paper, that’s not bad. The problem arises when you dissect it further. While Gregg Berhalter did win three continental titles with the USMNT, the biggest one, the Copa America, was an utter disaster as his team struggled more and more to generate chances as the tournament progressed.



If Gregg Berhalter is indeed fired, who can step in and take over the national team? It’s a question that can be answered by some of the names currently circulating.



Pellegrino Matarazzo



Pellegrino Matarazzo, a New Jersey native, is currently on his third coaching job in Germany. It’s admirable for an American to have been given three chances to coach in Germany, but despite a bunker-ball style and experience in relegation fights, Pellegrino Matarazzo hasn’t really proven himself in coaching big matches at major competitions. His contract with TSG Hoffenheim, where he has a record of 20-23-9, ends in June 2025.



David Wagner



Former dual-national David Wagner has been primarily based in England. His tenure at Huddersfield Town was considered his best work, earning promotion to the Premier League. Wagner’s last coaching stint was with Norwich City, where he was sacked after failing to secure Premier League promotion. Wagner’s overall managerial record is 170-182-121.



Wilfried Nancy



In just four years in MLS, Wilfried Nancy has become one of the league’s top coaches. Nancy helped turn CF Montréal around despite ownership issues, but it was with the Columbus Crew where he made his mark, particularly for his tactical acumen, a rarity in MLS. Nancy has won one Canadian Championship and one MLS Cup, and led the Crew to a CONCACAF Champions League final, defeating teams like Tigres and Monterrey.



Jim Curtin



The long-standing head coach of the Philadelphia Union knows the American soccer landscape inside out, having worked with many USMNT players and reaching the MLS Cup in 2022. However, Curtin has yet to translate his strong regular season performances and talent development into championships.



Marcelo Gallardo (out of the park hire)



The Argentine coach is currently available after parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. It was Gallardo’s toughest stint as a manager; prior to that, he led River Plate to 14 championships and secured his first coaching title with Nacional in Uruguay. Gallardo has been named South American Manager of the Year three times (2018, 2019, 2020).

Why would Gallardo consider the USMNT job? His son plays for Atlanta United’s reserve team, and despite his success in South America, major European clubs have not come calling.

With just two years to prepare the USMNT for the World Cup, Gallardo’s expertise in knockout competitions could propel the team to significant success, fulfilling his ambition to achieve a European football destination after the World Cup.