Germany will take on Peru in an international friendly game. The match will take place at MEWA Arena, in Mainz, Germany. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in the US.

The international window will give national teams the chance to reunite again after the World Cup. In this case, Germany will play a home friendly game against Peru at MEWA Arena, in Mainz. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Germany vs Peru online free on Fubo]

Germany had a very disappointing path in Qatar, finishing in the third place of group E. That’s why they will be under a lot of pressure in next year’s Euro since they will be the hosts. Being the organizers also means they will not take part in the qualifiers, so this friendly game is a great opportunity to stay in rhythm.

Peru are starting a new process following almost eight years of success with Ricardo Gareca as the head coach. They weren’t able to make it to the World Cup, but they were very close since they lost against Australia in the playoff via the penalty shootout. The expanded format will give them a bigger chance to be in USA-Mexico-Canada 2026.

When will Germany vs Peru be played?

Germany will receive Peru in an international friendly game this Saturday, March 25. The match will be played at MEWA Arena, in Mainz, Germany.

Germany vs Peru: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Germany vs Peru in the US

The international friendly game between Germany and Peru will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Fox Soccer Plus is the other option.