Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores his first goal in 2025 for Inter Miami vs Club America

World Cup champion and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the year to level the match at 1-1.

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring his third goal during the second half against the New England Revolution
© Carmen Mandato / GETTYLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring his third goal during the second half against the New England Revolution

Inter Miami returned to action in a high-profile friendly against Club América of Mexico, marking their first match since their MLS playoff elimination and the end of the regular season. The game, held in Las Vegas, also featured the highly anticipated reunion of South American stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in the Miami attack.

Messi made his mark with his first goal of the year, capping off a brilliant team sequence. The Argentine superstar connected on a precise header from a well-placed cross, leveling the match at 1-1 after Inter Miami initially fell behind to a 31st-minute goal by Henry Martín. Watch the goal here:

Developing Story…

