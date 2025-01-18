Patrick Mahomes shone again in a playoff game, being the great leader of the Kansas City Chiefs in a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans. Although his numbers were modest, with 177 yards and one touchdown, the star quarterback delivered in clutch moments.

Undoubtedly, the sequence that changed everything came in the fourth quarter when Mahomes was about to be sacked, and just before his knees hit the ground, he threw a perfect 11-yard pass to Travis Kelce for the touchdown that extended the lead to eight points.

From that moment on, the defense held the Texans, and with that, the Chiefs will play in their seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game. Two more wins to secure their third consecutive Super Bowl.

How many Super Bowl rings does Patrick Mahomes have?

Patrick Mahomes has four Super Bowl appearances and three championship rings. Now, very close to reaching the big game again, Andy Reid warned fans and players to enjoy something that they may never see again.

“I always tell our coaches: ‘Don’t get used to that.’ I mean, this is unreal. I tell the fans the same thing. We’re very lucky to have him here. The stuff he’s doing just doesn’t happen. That’s why he’s the greatest doing what he’s done in a relatively young career here.”

