Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes as possible greatest player of all time with Chiefs

In a powerful statement that captures the essence of Patrick Mahomes' remarkable journey, Andy Reid has sent a clear message about the quarterback's potential to become the greatest player of all time.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes shone again in a playoff game, being the great leader of the Kansas City Chiefs in a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans. Although his numbers were modest, with 177 yards and one touchdown, the star quarterback delivered in clutch moments.

Undoubtedly, the sequence that changed everything came in the fourth quarter when Mahomes was about to be sacked, and just before his knees hit the ground, he threw a perfect 11-yard pass to Travis Kelce for the touchdown that extended the lead to eight points.

From that moment on, the defense held the Texans, and with that, the Chiefs will play in their seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game. Two more wins to secure their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Advertisement

How many Super Bowl rings does Patrick Mahomes have?

Patrick Mahomes has four Super Bowl appearances and three championship rings. Now, very close to reaching the big game again, Andy Reid warned fans and players to enjoy something that they may never see again.

“I always tell our coaches: ‘Don’t get used to that.’ I mean, this is unreal. I tell the fans the same thing. We’re very lucky to have him here. The stuff he’s doing just doesn’t happen. That’s why he’s the greatest doing what he’s done in a relatively young career here.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes issues strong warning about Travis Kelce after Chiefs win over Texans in playoffs

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes issues strong warning about Travis Kelce after Chiefs win over Texans in playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Video: Lionel Messi scores his first goal in 2025 for Inter Miami vs Club America
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores his first goal in 2025 for Inter Miami vs Club America

NBA News: LeBron’s teammate Austin Reaves opens up about the final seconds against the Nets
NBA

NBA News: LeBron’s teammate Austin Reaves opens up about the final seconds against the Nets

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant reveals the toughest defender he’s faced in the NBA
NBA

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant reveals the toughest defender he’s faced in the NBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green makes bold comparison between Commanders Jayden Daniels, Brady and Mahomes
NFL

Warriors’ Draymond Green makes bold comparison between Commanders Jayden Daniels, Brady and Mahomes

Better Collective Logo