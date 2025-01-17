Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki names the greatest player of all time and his best starting five

Dirk Nowitzki, the legendary forward for the Dallas Mavericks, is celebrated as one of the greatest international players in NBA history. Known for his signature one-legged fadeaway and consistent excellence, the German star spent an incredible 21-year career entirely with the Mavericks, becoming the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and a global ambassador for the game. His loyalty, leadership, and skill culminated in Dallas’ first-ever NBA championship in 2011, where Nowitzki earned Finals MVP honors. A 14-time All-Star and the 2007 NBA MVP, Nowitzki’s impact on the sport remains unmatched.

During the airing of ESPN’s The Last Dance, Nowitzki tuned in weekly and shared his thoughts on Twitter. He voiced his admiration for Michael Jordan, whom he considers the greatest player of all time. “The Last Dance was excellent. I was a huge Bulls fan in the 90s. So many things I never knew or had forgotten about! MJ is the GOAT,” Nowitzki tweeted.

This wasn’t the first time Dirk had praised Jordan. In a previous interview, he reflected on the honor of being recognized by the six-time champion. “For him to even know my name is crazy, to be honest,” Nowitzki told ESPN. “For him to say that I could have been a good player then means a lot. It’s humbling. It’s been a crazy ride over 15 years. It’s great to get respect from the greatest of all time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan had included Nowitzki in a list of players—alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James—who he believed could have thrived in his era.

Guard Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls in action against the Miami Heat

Advertisement

Nowitzki’s All-European starting five

In a 2022 interview with ESPN, Dirk was asked to name his ideal starting five comprised of European players. His picks reflected his deep respect for the pioneers and stars of international basketball.

Advertisement

see also Not LeBron, Curry, or Jordan: Durant reveals his starting five for pure hooping

“That’s tough for me,” Nowitzki admitted. “I have to go with Pau [Gasol] at the big. Nikos Galis—man, that guy was special. If we go all-time, Dražen Petrović would probably be my two. Peja [Stojaković] at the three, Giannis [Antetokounmpo] at the four, and Pau at the five. For point guard, I’ll take Galis.”

Advertisement

The omission of current superstars like Nikola Jokić—now a two-time MVP—and Luka Dončić surprised many, as did his decision not to include himself. Despite the controversy, Dirk’s humility and deep understanding of the game shone through.

Dirk Nowitzki’s road to glory: The 2011 playoff run

Dirk Nowitzki’s journey to the 2011 NBA championship stands as one of the league’s most iconic playoff runs. Entering the postseason as the third seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks were underdogs in a league dominated by “super teams.” Yet, Nowitzki’s leadership and clutch performances powered Dallas past formidable opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first round, the Mavericks overcame the Portland Trail Blazers, with Nowitzki displaying his trademark ability to take over games in crunch time. The heavily favored Los Angeles Lakers, defending champions, awaited in the second round. In a stunning upset, Dallas swept the Lakers as Dirk averaged nearly 25 points per game.

see also Michael Jordan snubs LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in choosing his ideal NBA starting five

The Western Conference Finals brought another challenge in the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by their young core of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Nowitzki’s 48-point masterpiece in Game 1 set the tone for the Mavericks to advance to the Finals.

Advertisement

Facing the Miami Heat’s “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, the Mavericks found themselves down 2-1 in the series. Undeterred, Nowitzki delivered legendary performances, including playing through illness in Game 4 and hitting the game-winning layup in Game 6 to secure the title. Averaging 26 points and 9.7 rebounds in the series, Dirk was named Finals MVP, forever etching his name among the NBA’s all-time greats.