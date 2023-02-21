Guatemala U17 will face USA U17 today for the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Guatemala U17 will play against USA U17 today in what will be the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Play one of the main candidates to win this tournament. USA U17 were one of the main favorites and good results have shown why: they won their group comfortably, finishing in first place with 9 points out of 9 and also scoring goals and conceding only 1.

In the round of 16 they continued their good performance and beat the Dominican Republic 7-0. Now they are looking for the semifinals against the locals, Guatemala U17 who are looking to surprise. In the group stage they finished third with only 3 points, and in the round of 16 they beat Jamaica 2-1 with no difficulties.

When will Guatemala U17 vs USA U17 be played?

The game for the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship quarterfinals between Guatemala U17 and USA U17 will be played at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, Guatemala City, Guatemala today, February 21 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Guatemala U17 vs USA U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala U17 vs USA U17

This 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship quarterfinals game between Guatemala U17 and USA U17 will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, VIX+.

