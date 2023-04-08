Huracan will receive River Plate for the Matchday 10 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

River Plate will visit Huracan in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

River Plate are the current leaders of the Argentine League and they want to remain so. They have 21 points, but several teams are following close behind and could come close, although they are lucky that whatever the result in this Matchday, they will not lose 1st place, but of course they will try to keep the difference.

As if that were not enough, the "Millonarios" team needs to recover from the hard blow they suffered in the Copa Libertadores last week, where they lost as visitors to The Strongest. Their rivals will be Huracan, who with 12 points are close to the qualification positions for the International Cups and seek to get closer to those places.

When will Huracan vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 10 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Huracan and River Plate will be played at the Tomas Adolfo Duco Stadium this Sunday, April 9 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Huracan vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Huracan vs River Plate

This Matchday 10 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Huracan and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.