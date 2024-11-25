Video: Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scores a fantastic brace vs Al Gharafa

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fantastic brace in the second half of their clash against Al Gharafa for 2024-25 AFC Champions League.

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against Al Gharafa for Matchday 5 of the Group Phase of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League. Now, he adds four goals in the competition this season. He also extends his record as the all-time leading scorer in soccer history with 913 goals.

The Portuguese star appeared at the start of the second half to give his team the advantage at Al Bayt Stadium. And twelve minutes later, Angelo Gabriel scored the second after receiving a fantastic assist from Otavio.

However, Ronaldo wasn’t done for the day. The Portuguese forward scored the third for his team at the 64th minute mark, after receiving alone in the box a fantastic pass from Angelo Gabriel.

Ronaldo was subbed off at the 74th minute mark. Piole also replaced Mohamed Simakan and Angelo Gabriel. Just a minute later, Joselu of Al Gharafa found the back of the net to reduce the difference in the scoring.

Al Nassr are still fighting for titles this season

If Al Nassr completes the win, they will maintain their second position in the Group B of the AFC Champions League this season. They have won their last two matches in the competition after starting their journey with a tie.

Under Stefano Pioli, Al Nassr defeated Al Rayyan 2-1 with goals by Mane and Ronaldo.They secured another narrow victory in their third game, edging out Esteghlal 1-0 on the road, with Aymeric Laporte being the hero of the night.

