Trending topics:
Soccer

Video: Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scores a fantastic brace vs Al Gharafa

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fantastic brace in the second half of their clash against Al Gharafa for 2024-25 AFC Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr scores
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr scores

By Natalia Lobo

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against Al Gharafa for Matchday 5 of the Group Phase of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League. Now, he adds four goals in the competition this season. He also extends his record as the all-time leading scorer in soccer history with 913 goals.

The Portuguese star appeared at the start of the second half to give his team the advantage at Al Bayt Stadium. And twelve minutes later, Angelo Gabriel scored the second after receiving a fantastic assist from Otavio.

Advertisement

However, Ronaldo wasn’t done for the day. The Portuguese forward scored the third for his team at the 64th minute mark, after receiving alone in the box a fantastic pass from Angelo Gabriel.

Advertisement

Ronaldo was subbed off at the 74th minute mark. Piole also replaced Mohamed Simakan and Angelo Gabriel. Just a minute later, Joselu of Al Gharafa found the back of the net to reduce the difference in the scoring.

Advertisement
Like LeBron and Bronny? Cristiano Ronaldo weighs in on the possibility of playing with his son

see also

Like LeBron and Bronny? Cristiano Ronaldo weighs in on the possibility of playing with his son

Al Nassr are still fighting for titles this season

If Al Nassr completes the win, they will maintain their second position in the Group B of the AFC Champions League this season. They have won their last two matches in the competition after starting their journey with a tie.

Under Stefano Pioli, Al Nassr defeated Al Rayyan 2-1 with goals by Mane and Ronaldo.They secured another narrow victory in their third game, edging out Esteghlal 1-0 on the road, with Aymeric Laporte being the hero of the night.

Advertisement
natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

ALSO READ

NBA News: DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox issue strong wake-up call to Kings teammates amid losing streak
NBA

NBA News: DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox issue strong wake-up call to Kings teammates amid losing streak

Packers QB Jordan Love gets honest about win vs shorthanded 49ers without Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa
NFL

Packers QB Jordan Love gets honest about win vs shorthanded 49ers without Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa

NFL fines another key player for Andy Reid, Chiefs apart from Patrick Mahomes
NFL

NFL fines another key player for Andy Reid, Chiefs apart from Patrick Mahomes

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes issues strong warning to Chiefs teammates after narrow win vs Panthers
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes issues strong warning to Chiefs teammates after narrow win vs Panthers

Better Collective Logo