Inter Miami will play against Atlanta United in what will be the Matchday 11 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Inter Miami had had a promising start but little by little they slipped further down the standings and now they have only 9 points, which would be the worst performance in the entire Eastern Conference were it not for their better goal difference.

That is why they seek to recover in this Matchday, although for this, they must beat Atlanta United, who are one of the best teams in the Conference. At the moment they are only 3 points behind the leaders Cincinnati and New England, so they will try to win this game in order to reach the top.

When will Inter Miami vs Atlanta United be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the 2023 MLS between Inter Miami and Atlanta United at the Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida will be played this Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

This 2023 MLS game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

