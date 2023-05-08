Inter Miami will face Charleston Battery for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It is the round of 32 of the tournament that brings together all the soccer teams in the United States and of course nobody wants to be left behind after surpassing the first three phases. Especially Charleston Battery, who seek to give the big surprise in this game.

The South Carolina team (which is currently playing in the USL Championship, a second division league), knows that they are the underdogs against an MLS team like Inter Miami, which although they are not at their best, are still A team from the most demanding division in the United States.

When will Inter Miami vs Charleston Battery be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32 between Inter Miami and Charleston Battery at the Lockhart Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida will take place this Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Inter Miami vs Charleston Battery: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Charleston Battery

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup round of 32 between Inter Miami and Charleston Battery can be watched in the United States on: Bleacher Report App.

