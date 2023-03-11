LAFC will receive New England Revolution for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LAFC will play against New England Revolution in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LAFC vs New England Revolution online in the US on Apple TV]

The last champions, LAFC, made their debut last Matchday, after the derby against the Los Angeles Galaxy that was due to play in the first Matchday was postponed. However, their first game was a difficult 3-2 win over Portland Timbers, and now they will be looking to win for the second time.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the four teams that began the regular season by winning their first two games. New England Revolution are along with Inter Miami, St. Louis City and Seattle Sounders the only ones with a perfect score after 2 Matchdays. It will be very important to continue this streak, although it will not be easy against the last champions.

When will LAFC vs New England Revolution be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS between LAFC and New England Revolution at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California will be played this Sunday, March 12 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs New England Revolution: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs New England Revolution

This 2023 MLS game between LAFC and New England Revolution will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

