NFL News: Brock Purdy makes bold admissions after 49ers fall 20-17 to Seahawks

After a tough home loss, Brock Purdy had to reflect on what went wrong, delivering a message to his San Francisco 49ers teammates about the victory that slipped away in the final quarter.

Brock Purdy was just seconds away from securing another home victory when the Seattle Seahawks stunned the San Francisco 49ers with a last-second touchdown in the 4th quarter. What was set to be a much-needed win turned into a crushing defeat, leading the quarterback to candidly address what went wrong.

After the 49ers’ third home loss of the season, Purdy was brutally honest in his assessment, admitting, “It was just one of those games where you just couldn’t hurt yourself, and I feel we had some mishaps, penalties, and opportunities to move the ball, and we just kept hurting ourselves.”

Purdy aimed to send a clear message to his teammates during the postgame press conference, saying, “Operationally, I feel like we just got to be better and can’t hurt ourselves. Once we have momentum, we got to keep running with it, and we have to finish drives.”

When asked how disappointing it was to lose possession to Seahawks with 2:45 remaining in the 4th quarter, Purdy admitted, “Obviously, stay on the field, try to move the chains, get them to use their timeouts, and run out the clock. We failed in that area. We got to execute better.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Tyrice Knight #48 of the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter of a game at Levi’s Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Purdy Maintains Focus on the Big Picture

Despite the setback and the 49ers now sitting at 5-5 in the NFC West, Purdy emphasized the team’s commitment to winning every game moving forward. “I think that’s our mindset for sure, to win every single game and take it one at a time. Can’t look too far ahead. Up next is Green Bay, and we have to be all in on that, not look down, do our job, get better as a unit, and we just got to find a way to win.”

Purdy Praises Seahawks’ Defense

Purdy also acknowledged the Seahawks’ strong defensive play. He was sacked twice for a total of 13 yards and threw one interception. Reflecting on the challenge, he said, “I think they did a good job taking away our opportunities to go deep, and they kept everything in front of them… it felt that way.”