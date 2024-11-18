NBA News: South Bay Lakers HC gets brutally honest on Bronny James' struggles in G League

After the South Bay Lakers secured another win in the NBA G League, head coach Zack Guthrie addressed the early struggles of Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, as he adjusts to the league.

As the NBA regular season progresses, the G League is just getting underway, providing young players a platform to showcase their skills and vie for a shot at the NBA. Among them is Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, who is experiencing growing pains in his initial outings.

The South Bay Lakers, however, have been off to an impressive start. With a 2-0 record in their first two games, the Los Angeles-based team looks poised to make a strong impact this season. Behind standout performances from players like Quincy Olivari, the South Bay Lakers are establishing themselves as early contenders.

Despite his high-profile entry into professional basketball, Bronny James has faced challenges adapting to the rigors of the G League. In his second game, his performance fell short of expectations, though he continues to acclimate to the team’s style of play.

South Bay Lakers head coach Zack Guthrie acknowledged the challenges Bronny is facing. “It’s about competing at a high level and playing the right way,” Guthrie said. “We need to raise our collective intensity on the ball. It’s hard when you haven’t played at a high level your whole life, you have to learn to be physical, dictate the pace, and adapt to modern offenses. In the G League, there are no days off; every possession matters.”

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on November 16, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Bronny’s performance in second G League game

Although the South Bay Lakers secured a solid win, LeBron James’ son, Bronny, wasn’t a decisive factor in the outcome. Despite showcasing flashes of his potential, he struggled to maintain consistency throughout the game. Bronny opened strong with a smooth two-point shot from the paint and an impressive block, but his impact faded as the match in the NBA G League progressed.

Bronny’s second game against the Stockton Kings highlighted his growing pains. Although he started strong with a two-point basket in the paint and an impressive block, his consistency waned as the game progressed. In 25 minutes of play, Bronny recorded 4 points, going 2-of-10 from the field and 0-of-2 from beyond the arc. He also contributed 2 assists, 2 rebounds, and committed 1 turnover.

Quincy Olivari shines as South Bay’s leader

While some fans anticipated Bronny taking the lead for South Bay, Quincy Olivari has emerged as the team’s standout performer. His stellar play has made coach Guthrie’s job easier and given the Lakers a reliable offensive force early in the season.

Olivari delivered another exceptional performance against Stockton, scoring 24 points in 41 minutes. He shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range, and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. In addition, he tallied 3 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 turnovers, solidifying his role as the team’s anchor.

“When you’re scoring at the level Olivari is, you need to adapt and find different ways to contribute,” Guthrie explained. “We put him in different situations to challenge him, but credit also goes to the defense. If they blitz, it means someone else is open, and he’s learning how to make the right decisions.”

The South Bay Lakers’ balanced approach and Olivari’s leadership have set the tone for a promising season. As LeBron James‘ son continues to adjust, the team looks to build on its early momentum.