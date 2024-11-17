Mike Tomlin had a huge message for the Pittsburgh Steelers after a big win against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers got another epic 18-16 win at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Even after a big mistake from Russell Wilson with an interception, the defense proved why they could be a Super Bowl contender.

Lamar Jackson almost delivered an impressive comeback, but, a missed two-point conversion kept the advantage. Then with everything on the line, Justin Fields came in to get the final first down.

Now, the Steelers aren’t pretenders anymore and might be a serious threat in the AFC for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ll have to regroup fast with a game upcoming in short week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the Steelers next rival?

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big win 18-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and now will face the Cleveland Browns on the road. That game on Thursday will be just their second divisional matchup.

Advertisement

After a massive victory at home, Mike Tomlin sent a clear message to Russell Wilson and his players. It’s a long road ahead to fight for the playoffs and claim the division.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tomlin's net worth: How much money has the Pittsburgh Steelers coach made?

“It was a tough hard fought game. It always is. We’re just really appreciative of being in these games because we realize the growth associated with it when you get it done. So, I’m excited for the guys in that locker room. They are excited and they should be. They made the necessary plays. I liked the way our guys responded to the challenge, particularly our defense. These AFC North relationships are intimate ones and we don’t have a choice. You can’t circumvent that challenge. You’ve go to go through it.”

Advertisement

What is the Steelers record right now?

The Steelers have an 8-2 record and control their destiny to win the AFC North. It’s important to remember that the schedule is really tough with five of the final seven games within the division and those other two rivals are the Chiefs and the Eagles. That’s why Tomlin warned his players about what’s coming.

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Trey Lance about future as replacement of Dak Prescott with Cowboys

“We’ve got a short week this week. Another AFC North battle waiting on us. So, we respect that and we won’t waste time patting ourselves on the back because that next challenge is right around the corner. We are swimming in these water and it’s good. It’s good to get to know ourselves. It’s good to smile in the face of adversity that the game and life presents and come through the other side of it.”

Advertisement