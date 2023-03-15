Leon will clash with Tauro at León stadium in the round of 16 of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. The Mexicans won the first leg played in Panama 1-0. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Leon will have the responsibility of closing this tie after winning the first leg. The 1-0 victory they brought from Panama gives them the edge, but they have also been playing well in Mexico. Their recent record includes six undefeated games in the Liga MX.

Tauro instead will require a perfect match to turn things around. They lost their home game, although their performances in the league have been promising. The standings there have them as the leaders with 18 points in nine matchdays thanks to an eight-match streak without a defeat.

Leon vs Tauro: Kick-Off Time

Leon will battle with Tauro at León stadium in the round of 16 of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League this Thursday, March 16.

Canada: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Panama: 7:00 PM

United States: 8:00 PM

Leon vs Tauro: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium

Panama: ESPN Norte, Star+

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1