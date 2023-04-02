Manchester United will face Brentford for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Manchester United will play against Brentford in what will be the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Manchester United vs Brentford online in the US on Peacock]

Manchester United had the hope of being able to get closer to the top of the standings thanks to the games they had left to recover, one of which was precisely this Matchday 25. However, the defeat against Newcastle now made that possibility very distant, since not even winning the two games they have left to play would come close to the leaders Arsenal.

However, they are still in contention for the UEFA Champions League qualifying positions, so they need to keep getting points. Their rivals will be Brentford, a team that defeated the "Red Devils" at the beginning of the season 4-0 and they hope to have a similar performance. They are in the fight for qualification to international cups so they will need points.

When will Manchester United vs Brentford be played?

The game for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Premier League between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford will be played this Wednesday, April 5 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Brentford: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford

This 2022/2023 Premier League game between Manchester United and Brentford will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock.

