NFL News: Kyle Shanahan makes statement that could reassure 49ers fans heading into 2025 season

Kyle Shanahan is well aware of how challenging the 2024 season was for the San Francisco 49ers, and it’s a situation he’s eager to avoid repeating. After their Week 18 loss, the head coach addressed the media to ensure a turnaround for the team in 2025.

In a statement that may bring some reassurance to 49ers fans, Shanahan was candid about his offseason plans. “Excited to get to this offseason and try to figure out how to not be in this situation again,” he said following their 47-24 loss to the Cardinals. The 49ers ended the season with a disappointing 6-11 record, the worst under Shanahan’s leadership.

Shanahan admitted the difficulty of accepting a season without NFL playoffs and the frustration of not finishing with a win, saying, “Tried to finish it with a win, didn’t get that done today.” Among the season’s more painful results were five home losses, including back-to-back defeats to the Rams (6-12) and the Lions (34-40), highlighting issues with an injury-depleted offensive line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shanahan took over as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 following the departure of Chip Kelly. He inherited a franchise stuck in a five-season playoff drought spanning from 2014 to 2018, a streak he ended in 2019 by leading the team to the postseason and ultimately reaching the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Chiefs.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and Jimmy Garoppolo. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What the 49ers Need to Improve

To bounce back in 2025, the 49ers need to focus on injecting youth into the roster while also adding experienced players to strengthen both the offensive and defensive lines. With a relatively favorable opponent list next season, the franchise hopes to regain its footing and aim for a Super Bowl run.

Advertisement

see also Brock Purdy's net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

Shanahan’s Best Seasons with the 49ers

Shanahan’s tenure with San Francisco has seen notable highs. His best season was in 2022, with a 13-4 record that culminated in an NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. The 2023 season was another highlight, with a 12-5 record and a trip to the Super Bowl, where the 49ers fell to the Chiefs.

Advertisement

On the flip side, Shanahan’s tenure began with two of the team’s worst seasons. The 49ers posted a 6-10 record in 2017 and a 4-12 record in 2018. The latter is among the team’s five worst seasons of the 21st century, alongside the 2-14 record in 2004, 4-12 in 2005, and others.