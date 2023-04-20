Mazatlan host Monterrey in Matchday 16 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Monterrey visit Mazatlan in the final stretch of Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Friday, April 21 at Estadio Mazatlan. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Mazatlan are the worst team in Liga MX with only 7 points and an astounding numer of 35 goals received. Ruben Omar Romano's squad have only won two games in Clausura 2023 and are on the brink of paying a millionare fee for being in the three last places in the quotient table.

Meanwhile, Monterrey are the favorites to win the title in Liga MX after a superb season. Thanks to 34 points and 11 victories after 15 matches, Rayados just need a win in the last two games of the calendar to clinch home-field advantage throughout the finals.

Mazatlan and Monterrey will clash as part of Matchday 16 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Estadio Mazatlan in Sinaloa.

Mazatlan vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

Monterrey visit Mazatlan in Sinaloa on Matchday 16 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN USA and TUDN App.