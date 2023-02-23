Panama U17 will go up against Mexico U17 in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship. The game will take place at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, in Guatemala. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship will open with a clash between Mexico U17 and Panama U17. This match will be played at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, in Guatemala. Stay here to know the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Mexico U17 get to this part of the draw still undefeated . They won the group over their next opponent, although they tied 1-1 when they battled against each other. The round of 16 had the Mexicans winning 6-0 vs Nicaragua and taking a 3-0 victory over El Salvador in the quarterfinals. Their ticket to the Peru U17 World Cup is secured.

Panama U17 are another team without a single loss in their journey. In group E they finished tied with Mexico in the top spot, but they entered the knockouts in the second place just for the goal differential. The round of 16 had them defeating Cuba 2-0 and then getting a 2-1 upset win against Honduras. Moving forward in the quarterfinals meant the Panamanians also locked a vacant in the U17 World Cup.

When will Mexico U17 vs Panama U17 be played?

Mexico U17 will meet with Panama U17 in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship this Friday, February 24. The game will be played at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, in Guatemala.

Mexico U17 vs Panama U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 PM

CT: 4 PM

MT: 3 PM

PT: 2 PM

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Panama U17 in the US

The game between Mexico U17 and Panama U17 in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf U17 championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+, and Fox Sports 2.