Nicaragua have a lot at stake when facing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. The game will be played at Estadio Nacional in Managua on Friday, March 24. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

Nicaragua have a historic opportunity. If they finish as first place of Group C in League B, they would qualify for the 2023 Gold Cup and also will get the long desired promotion to League A. That way, Nicaragua would have the chance to play regularly against the best teams in the region. They have a one-point advantage over Trinidad and Tobago with two games remaining.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have as their main goal to avoid relegation. They are the worst squad in Group C with only one point, but they could still catch Bahamas. So far in the Concacaf Nations League, they've received nine goals but want to play spoiler against Nicaragua.

When will Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines be played?

Nicaragua host Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, March 24 at 8 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional in Managua. The match is part of League B's group stage of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League.

Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Nicaragua vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the US

Nicaragua clash with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League and the game will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss this match in the United States are Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App and TUDN.com.