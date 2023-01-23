Niger will play against Cameroon in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Niger and Cameroon will face each other for the Matchday 3 of the African Nations Championship group phase. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the game that closes group E in this African Nations Championship. On the one hand there will be Niger, who will practically look for a miracle to be able to pass the round. They need the victory, since no other result would serve them, and that is why they will go in search of the feat.

Their rivals are one of the best teams on the continent, who have just had a very good performance in the last World Cup, where they obtained a historic result by beating Brazil 1-0. They are favorites to win this game and even if a tie is enough for them to advance to the next phase.

Niger vs Cameroon: Date

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between Niger and Cameroon will be played at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium this Tuesday, January 24 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Niger vs Cameroon: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Niger vs Cameroon

This Matchday 3 game of the 2022 African Nations Championship group phase between Niger and Cameroon will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

