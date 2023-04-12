PSG will play vs Lens at Parc des Princes on Matchday 31 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. It is a game that could have big repercussions because it has the best teams in the league this season. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will have its biggest game of the season on Matchday 31 at Parc des Princes. It’s a clash between the leader PSG and the main contender Lens. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

PSG had a very bad season so far based on the roster they have. Considering they can lineup Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi together, their results have been underwhelming. This is their only opportunity to lift a trophy, so they must take it as a final. The Parisians defeated Nice in their last league game, but they lost two of their last three matchups.

Lens will be in front of their best chance to add suspense to the definition. Their campaign has been outstanding since they are six points behind the leaders with a reduced budget. The four-match winning streak they own can be a key factor in this extremely meaningful meeting for the first place.

When will PSG vs Lens be played?

PSG will take on Lens on Matchday 31 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, April 15. The game will be played at Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Lens: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch PSG vs Lens in the US

The game between PSG and Lens on Matchday 31 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. BeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT are the other options.