Pachuca will host Monterrey on Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game between these title contenders will take place at Estadio Hidalgo. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Pachuca are near the limit of teams that would qualify to the quarterfinals directly being in the top five. This shows how competitive they have been, but it’s even more meaningful how they got out of a two-game losing streak. Their last match had them defeating Club America 3-0 on the road.

Monterrey have been almost unstoppable this season. Their only loss came all the way back in their opener, so they now have a nine-game undefeated run. The stat that makes their performances even scarier is that eight of them were victories.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time

Pachuca will take on Monterrey at Estadio Hidalgo on Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Sunday, March 12.

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

United States: 9:05 PM (ET)

Pachuca vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Mexico: Claro Sports, Fox Sports Mexico, Marca Claro

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN, TUDNxtra1