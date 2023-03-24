Portland Timbers will face LA Galaxy for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Portland Timbers will play against LA Galaxy in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Although several leagues have stopped their activity due to this March window, which will have games from the Concacaf Nations League and Euro qualifiers and international friendlies, MLS will not have any rest and Matchday 5 will be played this weekend.

Portland Timbers, a team that started the season very badly with 1 win and 3 losses, want to recover and get closer to the qualification zone for the postseason. Something similar happens to their rivals, the Los Angeles Galaxy, who have not yet won in the 3 they have played (their Matchday 1 game was postponed) with 2 draws and one loss, so they will seek to obtain the 3 points for the first time.

When will Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the 2023 MLS between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy at the Providence Park in Portland, Oregon will be played this Saturday, March 25 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy

This 2023 MLS game between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, FOX Network, MLS Pass on Apple TV, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.

