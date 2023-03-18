Pumas UNAM face off with Pachuca in Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the TV Channel to watch the game or how to live stream it in the US.

Pumas UNAM and Pachuca clash on Matchday 12 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. Read here to find out the date, kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

This is the last chance for Rafael Puente Jr as coach of Pumas UNAM. After what looked like a promising start, they're on a crisis as 16th place in Liga MX with only 11 points. In their last eight matches, Pumas UNAM have just one victory and the calendar is brutal to finish the season with rivals such as Pachuca, Toluca, Club America and Monterrey.

On the other side, Pachuca had one of the biggest disappointments in club history after being eliminated last Thursday by Motagua of Honduras in the Concacaf Champions League. In Liga MX, also a few days ago, they fell against Monterrey at home so the alarm is ringing for Guillermo Almada and his players.

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Kick-Off Time

Pumas UNAM will host Pachuca at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City as part of Matchday 12 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 19 at 2 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: TV Channel and Live Streaming

In a must-win scenario for Rafael Puente Jr, Pumas UNAM meet Pachuca in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream in the United States on VIX+.