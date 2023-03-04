Pumas UNAM will face Puebla for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Pumas UNAM will play against Puebla in what will be the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

An interesting duel for the last places in Requalification is the one that will take place in this Matchday 10. On the one hand there will be the local Pumas UNAM, who despite not having had a great start to the season, are occupying one of the last places in Requalification so they would go to the postseason for now.

With 11 points, they are in 11th position, although they have many teams following close behind. One of them is precisely his rivals from this Matchday. Puebla have only 7 points, so a victory against a direct rival would be very important. Even if they win, depending on other results, they could still enter the Requalification zone.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Puebla be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Pumas UNAM and Puebla at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico will be played this Sunday, March 5 at 1:00 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Puebla

This Liga MX Clausura 2023 game between Pumas UNAM and Puebla will be broadcast in the United States on: VIX +.

