River Plate will receive Independiente in what will be the Matchday 13 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

It will be a duel between the extremes of the standings in this derby. On the one hand there will be the locals, River Plate, who are leaders with a difference of 6 points, and of course they want to continue being so. They have 30 points, 6 more than their immediate rivals and they want to keep it or even increase it.

They come from winning their last game 4-2 against Sporting Cristal for the Copa Libertadores. Their rivals will be Independiente, who have barely been able to get 10 points in 12 games. They come from equalizing 1-1 in the Avellaneda derby (in a game not without controversy), and now they will seek to try to recover to get away from the bottom of the standings.

When will River Plate vs Independiente be played?

The Matchday 13 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Independiente will be played at the El Monumental Stadium this Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Independiente: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Independiente

This Matchday 13 game of the 2023 Argentine League between River Plate and Independiente will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: VIX+, TyC Sports Internacional.

