River Plate will host Union at Estadio Monumental on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Argentine League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2023 Argentine League will continue with a clash between River Plate and Union on Matchday 9. This game will take place at Estadio Monumental. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch River Plate vs Union online free in the US on Fubo]

River Plate are the leaders in Argentina thanks to their great beginning of the season. Only eight matchdays were completed so far, but they are already at the top with a two-point advantage over San Lorenzo. Their recent run in the league includes three wins in a row without conceding goals.

Union are almost on the exact opposite end compared to their opponent. The standings has them in the bottom three, so they must improve quickly to avoid falling to far behind. It’s not going to be an easy task for the team since they have just one victory in eight matchups.

When will River Plate vs Union be played?

River Plate will take on Union on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Argentine League this Friday, March 31. The game will be played at Estadio Monumental.

River Plate vs Union: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Union in the US

The game between River Plate and Union on Matchday 9 of the 2023 Argentine League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, and VIX+ are the other options.