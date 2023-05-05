San Jose Earthquakes will face LAFC for the Matchday 11 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

San Jose Earthquakes will play against LAFC in what will be the Matchday 11 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC online in the US on Apple TV]

An interesting duel will take place in the Conference when these two teams face each other, both fighting to reach the first places in the standings. On the local side, San Jose Earthquakes, with 15 points, are 5 behind the leaders Seattle Sounders, so they will look for 3 points that allow them to get closer.

But they will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Los Angeles FC who are only two points from the top of the standings. The last champions want to fight for the title again this year, so they will look for a victory that brings them closer to the first place in their conference.

When will San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the 2023 MLS between San Jose Earthquakes and LAFC at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California will be played this Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 PM (ET).

San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC

This 2023 MLS game between San Jose Earthquakes and LAFC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

